Apartment Fire In Hudson

Fire officials in Hudson are investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire that broke out last night at an apartment building on Charles Street.

An investigation is still underway today into what sparked a fire at that apartment building in Hudson which displaced 22 people.

The flames spread quickly from the second floor to the third floor plus the attic.

Fire departments from a few towns were called in and were finally able to get things under control.

One person was rescued from the third floor of the building but no injuries were reported.