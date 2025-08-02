Appeals court upholds restrictions on Los Angeles immigration arrests

Politics News
Laura Romero, ABC News
August 2, 2025
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- An appeals court upheld a lower court’s order to temporarily block federal immigration agents from conducting immigration-related arrests in Los Angeles without probable cause.

In the ruling on Friday night, the ninth circuit court of appeals agreed with a federal judge that immigration agents cannot use race, ethnicity or other factors, including speaking Spanish or speaking English with an accent, as the basis for reasonable suspicion to stop people.

“We agree with the district court that, in the context of the Central District of California, the four enumerated factors at issue -- apparent race, ethnicity, speaking Spanish or speaking English with an accent, particular location and type of work, even when considered together -- describe only a broad profile and do not demonstrate reasonable suspicion for any particular stop,” the three judge panel said.

The appeals court found that the Trump administration did not dispute in filings that definitive stops in Los Angeles have occurred based on the factors and did not dispute the district court’s conclusion that the reliance on them “does not satisfy the constitutional requirement of reasonable suspicion.”

The judges concluded that plaintiffs “are likely to succeed” in showing that the Trump administration stopped and detained people based on their race, place of work and language.

Last month, immigrant advocacy groups filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of unconstitutional sweeps in Los Angeles.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Democratic governors throw support behind Newsom, back partisan redistricting

Isabella Murray, ABC News
Aug. 2, 2025
Politics News

Trump moves nuclear submarines in response to Russia’s ‘highly provocative’ statement

Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News
Aug. 1, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital