Apple Harvest Day Returns To Downtown Dover
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 3, 2025

The 41st annual Apple Harvest Day festival takes over downtown Dover tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day-long family-friendly event features 300 different vendors, two different entertainment stages, children’s entertainment in Henry Law Park,  and two food courts.

In addition to these event favorites, the festival also offers the 17th Annual Apple Harvest Day 5K tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. beginning and ending on St. Thomas Street in front of the Dover District Courthouse.

Participants may register on race day

 

 

Picture Courtesy of The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce

