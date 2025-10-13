Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV

Mary Pat Thompson
October 13, 2025
Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in 'The Morning Show.' (Apple TV)

Apple's streaming service is leaving the plus behind.

Apple TV+ is rebranding to Apple TV, the company announced on Monday. The name change was revealed in a press release announcing the streaming release date for F1: The Movie.

Toward the end of the press release, Apple announced that Apple TV+ will now be known as Apple TV. The company referred to the rebrand as "a vibrant new identity."

This marks the first name change in the platform's history. The streaming service launched on Nov. 1, 2019, with eight original series and one documentary. Among the original slate of programming was Dickinson, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See and Servant.

The service formerly known as Apple TV+ made history when it became the first streaming platform to win the Academy Award for best picture. It won for its 2021 drama film CODA. Several of its shows, including Ted Lasso and Severance, have received awards attention at the Emmys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

