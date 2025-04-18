April 18, 1775 – A Significant Date For America

On April 18, 1775, a Boston-based silversmith, engraver, and staunch anti-British political operative named Paul Revere set out on the most famous horse ride in American history.

A century later it inspired the poem and legend of “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere.” But the story is deeper and richer than we’ve all assumed.

Acclaimed writer and editor Kostya Kennedy, through extraordinary and extensive research, has uncovered new and enlightening information on that amazing – including the women who were involved and African Americans in Boston – event presented now in his new book, THE RIDE: Paul Revere and the Night That Saved America.

