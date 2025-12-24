Ariana Grande’s ‘SNL’ episode with Cher is most-watched in over a year

Bowen Yang, host Ariana Grande, musical guest Cher, surprise guest Aidy Bryant, and guitarist Kirk Douglas during 'SNL' Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, December 20, 2025 -- (Will Heath/NBC)

The combination of host Ariana Grande, musical guest Cher and departing cast member Bowen Yang proved to be a ratings winner for Saturday Night Live.

According to Variety, the Dec. 20 installment of the show, which also marked Yang's final appearance, drew 5.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in over a year. The last episode to attract a larger audience  aired in November of 2024, when John Mulaney hosted and brought in 6.8 million viewers.

In general, Ariana Grande hosting alongside a female Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as the musical guest seems to be a great combination for SNL. Prior to Mulaney's episode, Grande's October 2024 hosting stint with a performance by Stevie Nicks was the show's most-watched episode since 2021.

During the Dec. 20 episode, Grande and Cher appeared in Yang's farewell sketch, in which he played a Delta airport lounge employee on his final shift. Grande portrayed his wife, while Cher played his boss. The trio sang "Please Come Home for Christmas," and an emotional Yang concluded the sketch by saying, "I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here."

