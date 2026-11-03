Arnold Schwarzenegger is Santa Claus in ‘The Man with the Bag’ trailer

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Mary Pat Thompson
November 3, 2026
Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Santa Claus in 'The Man with the Bag.' (Clay Enos/Prime Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is making his return to the Christmas movie genre, and this time he's The Man with the Bag.

Prime Video has shared the official trailer for its upcoming holiday film starring Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus. This comes 30 years after Schwarzenegger starred in the 1996 holiday movie Jingle All the Way.

Schwarzenegger stars alongside Reacher actor Alan Ritchson in the upcoming film. Ritchson plays a thief named Vance who helps get Santa's magic bag back after it is stolen by a naughty elf.

The trailer finds Ritchson's Vance approached by Santa while ice skating at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

"I'm looking for Kris. With a K," Vance tells him.

Schwarzenegger's Santa responds, "You found him," with a smile.

Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina also star in the film. Adam Shankman directed it from a script by Allan Rice. In addition to starring, Ritchson serves as a producer.

The Man with the Bag arrives to Prime Video on Dec. 2.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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