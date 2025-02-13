28 injured in ‘suspected’ vehicle attack in Munich, police say

(Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Munich police said at least 28 people were injured after a "vehicle drove into a group of people" in the center of the city on Thursday morning.

"The driver was able to be secured on site and currently poses no further danger," police said in a post in German on social media.

Police said in an update that at least two of those injured were in a serious condition and that one child required resuscitation.

Bavarian state premier Markus Söder told journalists that at least 28 people were injured. The incident is being treated as a "suspected attack," Söder said.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker. Authorities have not yet suggested a motive or named the suspect.

Söder said during the press conference that the suspect was already known to police for drugs and shoplifting offenses.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Dachauer Street and Seidle Street in the heart of Munich, close to the city's central train station.

The incident occurred at Stilgmaierplatz, where a rally organized by the Verdi trade union was taking place from 10:30 a.m. local time, police said. The event was accompanied by police and therefore officers were already on site.

A Munich Police spokesperson told ABC News that the suspect overtook a police vehicle with his car before accelerating and plowing into the back of the demonstration. Police believe he acted alone.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter told reporters that "many people have been injured, including children. I am deeply shocked. My thoughts are with the injured."

"The police have arrested the driver of the vehicle, but the exact circumstances are still unclear," Reiter added.

Police said a "major operation" was underway, urging residents to avoid the area in order to assist emergency responders.

Images from the scene showed police and medical responders working near a damaged vehicle surrounded by belongings and debris. Police cordoned off the area of the incident as helicopters circled above. Police have not identified the suspect or the vehicle involved.

Thursday's vehicle crash came less than two months after a car plowed through a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing two people and injuring nearly 70 others, local officials said at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Helena Skinner, Felix Franz and Dada Jovanovic contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.