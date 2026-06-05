Arrest In A Seacoast Cold Case

Arrest In A Seacoast Cold Case
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 5, 2026

A New Hampshire man has been taken into custody in connection with the 1993 killing of a woman in Kittery, Maine.

59 year old Daniel Jolly of Portsmouth, is accused of killing 73 year old Maxine Bitomski.

He was arrested yesterday morning.

Bitomski’s grandson found her dead in her bathtub in January 1993

The Maine medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. The cause of death has never been released because the court documents are sealed.

Jolly is being held at the Rockingham County Jail until a hearing is held to extradite him to Maine.

RELATED ARTICLES

Median Home Price Hits Another Record

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Three Candidates In Race For Maine Governor

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 4, 2026
MaineNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital