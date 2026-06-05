Arrest In A Seacoast Cold Case

A New Hampshire man has been taken into custody in connection with the 1993 killing of a woman in Kittery, Maine.

59 year old Daniel Jolly of Portsmouth, is accused of killing 73 year old Maxine Bitomski.

He was arrested yesterday morning.

Bitomski’s grandson found her dead in her bathtub in January 1993

The Maine medical examiner ruled her death a homicide. The cause of death has never been released because the court documents are sealed.

Jolly is being held at the Rockingham County Jail until a hearing is held to extradite him to Maine.