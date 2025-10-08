Arrest made in connection with Palisades Fire: Sources

National News
Alex Stone and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
October 8, 2025
Volunteers with Samaritan's Purse search for meaningful personal items for members of the Alvarado family in the rubble of their home which burned in the Eaton Fire on February 05, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the Palisades Fire, which caused widespread destruction in Los Angeles County and killed a dozen people earlier this year, sources close to the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

Federal and local law enforcement officials are scheduled to announce a "significant development" in the criminal investigation into the fire on Wednesday.

The fire erupted on Jan. 7, burning more than 23,000 acres over more than three weeks and destroying nearly 7,000 structures, according to California fire officials.

It ignited the same day as the Eaton Fire, which burned more than 14,00 acres in Los Angeles County, destroying more than 9,400 structures and killing 19 people, according to officials.

The fires started burning during strong Santa Ana winds, which, combined with dry conditions, helped their ability to spread quickly. This spread prompted mass evacuations.

The Palisades Fire decimated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

