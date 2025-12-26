Ashlee Buzzard pleads not guilty to murder charge in daughter Melodee’s death

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) -- Ashlee Buzzard has been charged with murder with special allegations in the shooting death of her 9-year-old daughter Melodee Buzzard, according to court documents.

The special allegations charge claims that Ashlee Buzzard personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing death and committed the murder by means of lying in wait.

She entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment on Friday, according to Santa Barbara ABC affiliate KEYT.

Ashlee Buzzard was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing Melodee, who was shot in the head and found dead in a rural area of Utah in early December, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Brown said "cold-blooded and criminally sophisticated premeditation and heartlessness ... went into planning" the crime and "ruthlessness ... went into actually committing the crime."

Ashlee Buzzard's arrest came more than two months after Melodee was reported missing. Authorities said they believe Melodee was killed shortly after she was last seen alive on Oct. 9, near the Colorado-Utah border, during a road trip with her mom.

The examination of a spent shell casing found in Ashlee Buzzard's home matched what was found at the scene in Utah, and live similar rounds were found in Ashlee Buzzard's car, officials said.

A motive hasn't been determined, authorities said.

