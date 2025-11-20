Ashlee Buzzard’s false imprisonment charge dropped, daughter Melodee still missing

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
November 20, 2025
The FBI and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are looking for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard. FBI

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) -- A false imprisonment charge has been dropped against Ashlee Buzzard, the mom of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, according to Santa Barbara ABC affiliate KEYT.

At Thursday's preliminary hearing, the judge dismissed the case after hearing audio of a conversation between Ashlee Buzzard and the alleged victim, Tyler Brewer, and found the audio didn't match what Brewer told law enforcement and the media, KEYT reported.

Buzzard had been arrested on the false imprisonment charge on Nov. 7 and she pleaded not guilty last week.

Brewer had claimed Ashlee Buzzard armed herself with a box cutter and kept him from leaving her home on Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, the search is ongoing for Buzzard's 9-year-old daughter, Melodee, who was last seen on Oct. 9 near the Colorado-Utah border.

Buzzard has not been charged in her daughter's disappearance, but authorities have said she's not cooperating with the investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said Buzzard and Melodee had left their home on Oct. 7 for a several-day road trip, traveling as far as Nebraska in a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu. Investigators said they believe Buzzard wore wigs and swapped license plates during this trip.

When Buzzard returned to her house in California on Oct. 10, Melodee was not with her, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Former congressional staffer accused of faking politically motivated attack

Mason Leath, ABC News
Nov. 20, 2025
National News

Ohio police officer on leave after shooting unarmed man multiple times, investigation underway: Officials

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Nov. 20, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital