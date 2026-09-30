Ashley Padilla and more celebrities make ‘TIME’100 Next list

Ashley Padilla attends Gold Derby's Breakout Awards Panel during the Newport Beach TV FEST at Lido Theater on June 6, 2026, in Newport Beach, California. (Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach TV FEST)

Ashley Padilla has been revealed as one of the three TIME100 Next cover stars for 2026. The comedian was recognized as one of 100 emerging leaders, including a group of notable entertainers TIME described as the world's most influential rising stars.

Among the celebrities included on this year's list are Curry Barker, Isa Briones, Eiza González, Molly Gordon, Yerin Ha, Joshua Henry, Cooper Hoffman, Chase Infiniti, Joey King, Charles Melton, Sarah Pidgeon, Dominic Sessa, Troye Sivan and Chase Sui Wonders.

Bob Odenkirk penned an essay about Padilla to coincide with the recognition.

"She creates beautiful, human comedy out of small moments, with precision and joy that somehow always comes from a place of love. Sketch comedy can crystallize the human condition like no other art form—it beats ol’ Shakespeare hands down—and Ashley delivers on this promise," Odenkirk wrote. "She shows us recognizable people who, in compromised moments, fight like hell to restore their dignity; who can’t let it go; and who remind us of us ... if we can take it."

Padilla also spoke to TIME about her experience working on Saturday Night Live.

“I find it so collaborative and fun,” Padilla said. “Everyone’s just trying to make people laugh—it can’t be too serious.”

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