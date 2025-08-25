Associated Press journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, agency confirms

World News
Guy Davies and David Brennan, ABC News
August 25, 2025
Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Four journalists were among at least 14 people killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday morning, officials at the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office and Health Ministry said.

Hossam Al-Masry, Mohammed Salama, Mariam Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha were the journalists killed, the media office said in a statement.

Dagga, 33, had been working as a freelance journalist for the Associated Press since the conflict began in October 2022, the AP reported.

The IDF issued a statement confirming that it launched a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital.

"The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such," the statement said. "The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops."

The IDF said that its chief of the general staff had ordered an initial inquiry into the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

North Korea test-fires 2 new missiles amid US-South Korea military drills, state media says

Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
Aug. 24, 2025
World News

Russia hits Ukraine with drones as Kyiv celebrates independence day

David Brennan, ABC News
Aug. 24, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital