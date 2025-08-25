Associated Press journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, agency confirms

Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Four journalists were among at least 14 people killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday morning, officials at the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office and Health Ministry said.

Hossam Al-Masry, Mohammed Salama, Mariam Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha were the journalists killed, the media office said in a statement.

Dagga, 33, had been working as a freelance journalist for the Associated Press since the conflict began in October 2022, the AP reported.

The IDF issued a statement confirming that it launched a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital.

"The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such," the statement said. "The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops."

The IDF said that its chief of the general staff had ordered an initial inquiry into the incident.

