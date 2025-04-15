At least 1 student shot at Dallas high school in student-on-student violence: Sources

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
April 15, 2025
ABC News

(DALLAS) -- At least one student was shot in the leg at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, multiple sources told ABC News.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was student-on-student violence and not an active shooter situation, sources said.

The school has been secured, the Dallas Independent School District said, but people are urged to stay away from the campus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky and Alex Stone contributed to this report.
 

