At least 10 injured after car rams into bus stop in Israel

World News
Nadine El-Bawab and Jordana Miller, ABC News
February 27, 2025
(LONDON) -- At least 10 people have been injured after a car rammed into a bus stop in Israel, at Karkur Junction, according to Israeli police.

The suspect is a 53-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area who is married to an Israeli citizen and living in Israel without a permit, according to police.

The driver ran over and injured several civilians standing at the bus stop, police said. The driver has been "neutralized," police said.

A 17-year-old girl was critically injured, two others seriously wounded, one moderately injured and six others suffered minor injuries, police said.

The critically injured teen suffered head and limb injuries and is now sedated and ventilated, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency services agency. A 60-year-old male with head and limb injuries has also been sedated and ventilated and a 19-year-old female with head injuries is conscious, Magen David Adom said. A 18-year-old female with limb injuries is in moderate condition and is fully conscious.

"It was a severe scene. When we arrived with large forces, we saw the injured, some of them lying on a dirt mound behind the bus stop," Orly Keinan, an EMT with the group, said. "They told us they were hit by a vehicle that had mounted the sidewalk and fled. We provided them with lifesaving treatment, including stopping bleeding, bandaging, and immobilization, before evacuating them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

