At least 10 shot, 1 fatally, at Michigan church set on fire by the gunman: Police

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Multiple people were shot Sunday during a packed service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, police said.

At least 10 parishioners were shot, including one who was killed, Grand Blanc Police Chief William Renye said at a news conference. Renye said two other victims were in critical condition and that the gunman, a 40-year-old man, was killed in a gunfight with police.

The church was deliberately set on fire by the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, Renye said.

"We do believe we will find additional victims once we have that scene secured," Renye said.

The attack unfolded at 10:25 a.m. and more than 100 people were attending the service, according to Renye.

"He ran the vehicle through the front door, exited and started firing shots," Renye said of the suspect.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI responded to the incident.

Fire set in the aftermath of the shooting grew to a five-alarm blaze that caused a partial collapse of the structure, according to law enforcement officials. Just before 1 p.m., authorities said the fire had been extinguished.

An ABC News source briefed on the investigation said detectives are urgently working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Investigators are working to learn whether the church had been the target of threats in recent months and looking to see whether the timing could be connected to the death on Saturday of Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was 101 years old.

Nelson died at his home in Salt Lake City, church spokesperson Candice Madsen said in a statement.

President Donald Trump said he's been briefed on the shooting and fire, writing Sunday on social media, "This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America."

"The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump said.

Trump also wrote that the FBI is leading the investigation efforts. Trump said that while the suspect is dead, there is "still a lot to learn."

Vice President JD Vance posted his own statement on social media, calling the shooting and fire at an LDS church "awful." He said the "entire" Trump administration is monitoring the incident.

"Just an awful situation in Michigan. FBI is on the scene and the entire administration is monitoring things. Say a prayer for the victims and first responders," Vance wrote.

Shortly after the shooting, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X, "I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now. Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her "heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community" in a statement on X.

"Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable," she said. "I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Grand Blanc close."

Renye said during Sunday's news conference that the FBI has assigned more than 100 agents to help in the investigation.

"Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesperson Doug Anderson issued a statement confirming that the gunman opened fire on the congregation during Sunday worship services.

"The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected," Anderson said. "We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved."

For years, law enforcement and homeland security experts have been warning that religious institutions across the board are being targeted for acts of violence.

"We can all agree that our houses of worship should be safe places for people to exercise their freedom of religion but right now we are increasingly seeing them being targets for violence -- and not just attacks any one faith," Michael Masters, who oversees security operations for the main U.S. network of Jewish schools and synagogues, told ABC News. "Attacks against religious institutions are attacks against our democracy as a whole."

Masters said there has been an increase in targeted attacks across the faith-based community over the past several years.

"This is something we’ve been working to prepare for in the Jewish community for many years. In the current threat environment, the offenders are often not distinguishing. There’s the Jewish community, the Sikh community, the Annunciation church and now the LDS church in Michigan," he said.

