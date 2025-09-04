At least 15 dead, 23 injured after streetcar derails in Lisbon, city says

Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. (Zed Jameson/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- At least 15 people are dead and another 23 injured after a streetcar derailed in Portugal's capital on Wednesday, officials said.

At least five people are in serious condition following the crash in Lisbon, according to the city's communications department.

One 3-year-old child is included in the 23 injured, according to an official.

It appears the safety cable on the electric streetcar broke, causing the car to derail, the department said, based on preliminary information.

Carris, the operator of the streetcar, said that all maintenance protocols were complied with, including daily inspections.

The mayor of Lisbon declared a three-day period of mourning.

"I offer my sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning," Mayor Carlos Moedas said in a statement.

Portugal's Prime Minister's Office also declared a national day of mourning for Thursday, expressing its "deep dismay" over the accident, and said it is in contact with local officials.

The incident -- which happened around 6:15 p.m. local time -- remains under investigation. Carris said it immediately opened an investigation along with the authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

The rescue mission lasted around two hours, a Public Ministry official told ABC News.

The tram cabin that derailed can hold up to 40 people. The famed streetcar, known as the Elevador da Gloria, is a funicular that travels up and down a steep hill.

"It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous 'Elevador da Glória,'" European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. "My condolences to the families of the victims."

All the other funiculars of the city have been suspended for now: Lavra, Graça and Bica, according to an official.

