At least 2 dead after shooting during party at LA strip mall: Police

At least two people were killed in a shooting at a strip mall near Cal State Northridge on Oct.2, 2026. LAPD responded to a call about a large party at The Artists Lounge when officers heard gunshots on arrival. (KABC)

At least two people were killed Friday in a shooting at a Los Angeles strip mall, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a 911 call about a large party at the mall near Cal State Northridge around 11 p.m. when officers heard gunshots, ABC local station KABC reported.

Two people were killed, and it was not immediately clear if there were other injuries, authorities said.

Officers were seen placing several people in handcuffs and taking them away after the shooting. Police hadn't announced any arrests or released a suspect description as of early Saturday.

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