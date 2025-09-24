At least 3 hurt in shooting at Dallas ICE facility: Sources

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
September 24, 2025

(DALLAS) -- At least three people are hurt from a shooting at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning, sources told ABC News.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said "there were multiple injuries and fatalities."

The shooter suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said, and Noem said the shooter is dead.

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop," Noem said in a statement. "Please pray for the victims and their families."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

UN responds to Trump about escalator malfunction

Jon Haworth, ABC News
Sep. 24, 2025
National News

Bunkers, AI and attack drones: Inside the booming school security marketplace

Aaron Katersky, Tonya Simpson, and Lucien Bruggeman, ABC News
Sep. 24, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital