At least 3 students injured in shooting at Colorado high school: Officials

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., Sept. 10, 2025. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

(EVERGREEN, Colo.) -- Three students were injured after a shooting unfolded at a high school in Evergreen, Colorado, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News that students from Evergreen High School were on their way to the hospital. Officials received the first report of a shooting at the school at approximately 12:24 p.m. local time, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was engaged and neutralized, according to law enforcement officials. Officials are sweeping the campus, which is still on lockdown as it is considered an active scene.

The three patients are in critical condition and are being transported to St. Anthony Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the scene.

Denver FBI also said in a statement they are "aware of the situation," have personnel responding to the scene and "stand ready to assist."

Hundreds of police officers are on the scene searching each room on campus, according to law enforcement.

Parents are being asked to reunite with students at Bergen Meadow Elementary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

