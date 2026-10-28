At least 30 killed in train collision on high-speed line in Spain

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At least 30 people were killed after two trains collided on Spain’s Madrid-Seville high-speed line, and the death toll is expected to rise, a spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha region told ABC News.

The collision occurred at around 8:30 a.m. local time at kilometer marker 118 near Urda and involved a Renfe train and an Iryo train, both traveling from Madrid to Seville, the Spain's Transport Ministry told ABC News.

As part of the preliminary investigation, authorities said the Renfe train probably struck the Iryo train from behind, causing two coaches to derail.

The Iryo train was carrying 146 passengers, including one baby, while the Renfe train had 397 passengers, according to the Transport Ministry.

In a statement, Iryo said its service 6076, traveling from Madrid to Seville, was involved in the accident near Urda. The company said it had activated all emergency protocols and was working closely with authorities to manage the situation.

As a result of the crash, all Iryo services departing from Madrid-Puerta de Atocha and traveling along the Southern Corridor have been canceled. The company said it had no estimate for when service would resume.

Spain's Health Minister Monica Garcia said the government was mobilizing resources and coordinating with relevant institutions to respond to the crash.

“We are mobilizing all the resources at our disposal and coordinating with all the relevant institutions,” Garcia said. “I’m working with the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha to provide any resources it may need. My full support and gratitude go to the emergency personnel dispatched to the area.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



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