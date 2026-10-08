At least 35 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, officials say

World News
Somayeh Malekian and Fidel Pavlenko, ABC News
October 8, 2026
Firefighters perform cooling and search operations on the burnt shell of a passenger bus following a Russian missile and aerial bomb strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine on October 8, 2026. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LONDON and LVIV, Ukraine -- At least 35 people were killed and over 30 others were injured across Ukraine in Russian attacks on the country overnight and into Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities. 

In a single strike on a passenger bus in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, at least 30 people were killed and 18 were injured, according to a statement released by the city council on Thursday.

"Once again, the Russians have struck a location where there is absolutely no military target," the city council said. "A passenger bus. A civilian vehicle. People simply going about their daily business."

Public transport in Kramatorsk has been suspended, the statement added.

The killings overnight brought the death toll from Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 48 hours to at least 60, following a deadly Wednesday in which at least 25 people were killed in strikes across the country, including 22 in an attack on a residential building in Pryluky.

At least four of the victims in Pryluky were children, officials said.

"Even after such a brutal attack, the Russians continued striking our regions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday. "This morning, Russia hit an ordinary public transport stop in Kramatorsk with an aerial bomb."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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