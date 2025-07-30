At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital

World News
Will Gretsky, ABC News
July 30, 2025
(LONDON) -- At least 37 people were killed and 270 were injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to the director of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This comes as gut-wrenching images emerge of malnourished children suffering amid the lack of food and other aid in Gaza.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have been reported. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, seven people died of hunger over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from famine to 154 since Oct. 7, 2023, including 89 children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

