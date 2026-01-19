At least 39 killed after high-speed train collision in Spain, transport minister says

Emergency services work at the site of a train collision on January 19, 2026 after yesterday's train collision in Adamuz, Spain. Authorities say at least 39 were killed and more than 150 were injured when a train collided with a derailed train on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 18. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

(ADAMUZ, Spain) -- At least 39 people were killed and about 152 others were injured after two high-speed trains collided in southern Spain on Sunday, according to officials.

A train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz, crossing over to the adjacent track where it hit another train coming from Madrid to Huelva, according to the Spanish Interior Minister.

The number of confirmed dead rose to 39 from the previously reported 21 and was "not final," Oscar Puente, the Spanish transport minister, said in a statement early on Monday.

"I want to express all my gratitude for the huge effort of the rescue teams during the night, under very difficult circumstances, and my condolences to the victims and their families in these terribly painful moments," he said in Spanish on social media.

Spain’s prime minister is expected to visit the crash site this morning.

Officials had earlier said that of those injured, 75 were hospitalized, with 15 in very serious condition and five in life-threatening condition.

Rescue crews are on the scene, and all trains between Madrid and the Andalusia region are suspended, according to officials.

The cause of the train derailment has not yet been released.

Iryo, the company operating the train that initially derailed, released a statement, saying the company "deeply regrets what has happened and has activated all emergency protocols, working closely with the competent authorities to manage the situation."

The company said there were 300 passengers on the train at the time.

Puente, the transport minister, spoke to reporters late Sunday night and the high-speed Iryo train was "relatively new."

Puente said the derailment of the Iryo train bound for Madrid and its subsequent collision with the second train happened on a straight stretch of track, which had undergone extensive renovation work that was only finished in May.

The Spanish minister called the accident "extremely strange."

"It’s very difficult at this moment to explain," Puente added, and said he hoped the investigation would help clear up what has happened.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

