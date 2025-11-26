At least 4 dead as massive fire engulfs Hong Kong high-rise apartment buildings

Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- At least four people were killed and three others were injured as a major fire engulfed a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, with photos and video from the scene appearing to show serious damage to several buildings.

"A fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po at 2.51 p.m. today ... The fire was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 3.02 p.m., and to No. 4 alarm at 3.34 p.m.," according to a statement from the Hong Kong government.

By 6:22 p.m. local time the fire had been upgraded again to a No. 5 alarm, city officials said.

Officials said nine people had been transfered to two local hospitals, including four people who were pronounced dead.

Three people were in critical condition, one was in serious position and another was listed as stable, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

