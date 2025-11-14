At least 5 killed and more than 2 dozen injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv

A general view of the aftermath following an overnight wave of Russian strikes on November 14, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv was attacked by a wave of Russian drones and missiles on the night of November 14, with the Ukrainian president alleging that Russia had launched 430 drones and 18 missiles, damaging dozens of high-rise buildings. Search and rescue operations are ongoing as damage is reported across nine districts of the capital. (Photo by Maksym Kishka/Frontliner/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- At least 5 people have been killed with over two dozen injured, including a pregnant woman, from ongoing Russian attacks in the Kyiv region early Friday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram.

Sections of certain heating networks in the region were damaged from the attack, and some buildings were without heat supply, the mayor added.

At least 15 buildings have been damaged in Kyiv so far from the attacks, the Kyiv City State Administration said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials said that 430 drones and 18 missiles were launched as debris from the strike rained down on Kyiv.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from several positions in the Zaporizhzhia region, the southeastern front, due to intense Russian assaults, according to a spokesperson for the army.

Russian forces have launched more than 400 artillery strikes per day and Ukrainian troops faced the destruction of defensive fortifications, Southern Defense Forces spokesman Vladyslav Voloshyn told ABC News.

The withdrawal affected the areas around Novouspenivske, Nove, Okhotnyche, Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka, according to Voloshyn.

"The situation there remains difficult, in part because of weather conditions that favor the attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupier, and I thank every one of our units, every warrior involved in defending Ukraine’s positions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

Ukraine is also facing the potential fall of Pokrovsk -- a city home to around 60,000 people at the time of Russia's 2022 full scale invasion of Ukraine -- to Russia after 18-month battle of attrition. This could be one of the most serious defeats of the war for Ukraine.

