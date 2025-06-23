At least 7 killed in Kyiv by Russian drone, missile strikes on Ukraine, mayor says

Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- At least seven people were killed and 28 injured in Kyiv overnight as Russian drone and missile attacks again rocked Ukraine's capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday, describing Moscow's latest attack as "terrible."

Most casualties came from a single strike on a residential building in Kyiv's northwestern Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said in a post to Telegram, alongside which he published a video from the impact site showing extensive damage to nearby apartment blocks.

Ukraine's air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 352 drones and 16 missiles into the country overnight, with Kyiv the primary target. Of those, the air force said 339 drones and 15 missiles were shot down or otherwise neutralized.

Direct hits were reported in six locations, the air force said, with falling debris reported in 25 locations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a statement on Telegram condemning the "cynical strike," which he said included the use of North Korean ballistic missiles.

Noting Russia's condemnation of recent Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran, Zelenskyy said Moscow remains "silent" on its own ongoing bombardment of Ukrainian cities using Iranian-supplied attack drones.

"A significant part of the drones and missiles were shot down by our sky defenders," Zelenskyy wrote. "But not all. And everyone in countries close to Russia, Iran and North Korea should think about whether they will be able to protect lives there if this coalition of killers persists and continues to spread terror."

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down 23 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Ukrainian president visited the U.K. on Monday, as British leaders prepare for the NATO summit in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy said he had a "substantive meeting" with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, noting that "special attention was paid to bolstering our air defense."

"We discussed the development of defense cooperation," Zelenskyy said in a statement. "Collaboration in this area will allow Ukraine to receive stable funding for important projects, particularly the production of interceptor drones and long-range drones."

Zelenskyy also met with King Charles III, afterward thanking the royal family and the U.K. for their support for Ukraine.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.