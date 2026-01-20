At least 88 new measles cases confirmed in South Carolina, bringing total to 646: Health officials

(SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C.) -- At least 88 new measles cases in South Carolina have been confirmed amid the state's outbreak, bringing the total number of infections to 646, state health officials said Tuesday.

The majority of cases have been found in the Upstate region and around Spartanburg County, which sits on the border with North Carolina.

