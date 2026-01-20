At least 88 new measles cases confirmed in South Carolina, bringing total to 646: Health officials

Health News
Youri Benadjaoud, ABC News
January 20, 2026

(SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C.) -- At least 88 new measles cases in South Carolina have been confirmed amid the state's outbreak, bringing the total number of infections to 646, state health officials said Tuesday.

The majority of cases have been found in the Upstate region and around Spartanburg County, which sits on the border with North Carolina.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Some policy experts struggle to make sense of new Trump health plan

Arthur Jones II, ABC News
Jan. 16, 2026
Health News

Flu activity elevated across the US with at least 18 million cases: CDC

Mary Kekatos, ABC News
Jan. 16, 2026
Health News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital