Attorney General Pam Bondi directs prosecutors to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
April 1, 2025
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

(NEW YORK) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi is directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione if he is convicted of the December murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, she announced in a statement Tuesday.

One of the federal charges against Mangione, murder through use of a firearm, makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

"Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson -- an innocent man and father of two young children -- was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan as the CEO headed to an investors conference on Dec. 4. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the murder.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges.

He hasn’t entered a plea to federal charges. He is due back in federal court on April 18.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Text messages show yearslong scheme between suspects in Super Bowl reporter’s death: Sources

Josh Margolin, Aaron Katersky, and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Apr. 1, 2025
National News

Animal sanctuary owner, about 100 cats die in fire, officials say

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Apr. 1, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital