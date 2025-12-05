Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby join ”Tis So Sweet’ cast

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Sweenie Saint-Vil
December 5, 2025
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Russell Hornsby are among the people joining Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ in the Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet, from producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, Deadline reports.

Ellis-Taylor worked with Henson in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple, while Hornsby starred opposite her in Something New.

Franklin and Tasha Smith, who is directing the film, have also joined the cast, as well as Alexis Louder, Arischa Conner, Caroline Avery Granger and Angela Davis.

Tis So Sweet, based on the true story of Lenore Lindsey, follows Henson's character, "a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected," according to a press release.

It's the second faith-based film that Perry and Franklin have produced as part of their deal with Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Critics Choice Awards 2026: ‘Sinners’ leads nominations with 17

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 5, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ first look pays homage to original series

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 5, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital