Authorities Working To Improve Road Safety
February 25, 2025

Authorities are stepping up their efforts to improve safety out on the roads.

A summit was held yesterday in Concord that involved dozens of first responders, health, transportation and municipal leaders.

Data says 135 people died in 2024 due to crashes, which was a six percent jump from 2023, and there have already been six fatal accidents this year alone.

Police are increasing patrols to crack down on dangerous activities such as drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving.

