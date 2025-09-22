Autopsy Results in Nashua, New Hampshire Homicide Investigation

Autopsy Results in Nashua, New Hampshire Homicide Investigation
September 22, 2025

The man accused of opening fire at Sky Meadow Country Club on Saturday killing one person and injuring two others was arraigned this afternoon.

Authorities say 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, a former employee of the club, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for Robert. DeCesare’s death.

Hunter Nadeau appeared for arraignment in court earlier today, and his next scheduled court date is a probable cause hearing on October 1st.

Meanwhile, the NH Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke said that an autopsy has been completed on the body of 59 year old Robert DeCesare, Jr. of Nashua who died during the incident in Nashua Saturday night.

The autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Office determined that the cause of Mr. DeCesare’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of death was homicide.

