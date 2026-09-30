Autumn In New England, A New Travel Special

Autumn In New England, A New Travel Special
Concord/Lakes NewsEntertainment NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 30, 2026

New England is a magical place to be in autumn, beloved by locals and visitors alike for its renowned fall foliage. But breathtaking color is just one of the attractions of this exciting time of year.

New England journalist Lindsay Paris and producer Matt Belfiore invite our listeners to join them as they travel from coastal Connecticut to the Green Mountains of Vermont to find some of the season’s most unforgettable activities on Autumn in New England, a new special showing on public television stations nationwide including NHPBS through the month of October.

Lindsay and Matt joined Mike Pomp in our Dover, NH studios to chat about the new production airing on NHPBS and other PBS stations.

 

 

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