‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’﻿ burns ﻿’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’﻿ to remain at #1

Entertainment News
Josh Johnson
January 19, 2026
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' (20th Century Studios)

Avatar: Fire and Ash remained at #1 at the box office after narrowly beating the weekend's highest-grossing newcomer, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron's sci-fi threequel added an extra $13.32 million to hold onto the top spot, which it has occupied for the last five weeks since its initial debut in December. Its total gross now stands at nearly $364 million.

The Bone Temple, the sequel to 2025's 28 Years Later and the fourth film in the zombie horror franchise, earned $13 million over its opening weekend.

Zootopia 2 followed at #3, becoming the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association film of all time, while The Housemaid and Marty Supreme slotted in at #4 and #5, respectively. Marty Supreme, a 1950's period piece starring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong star, brings its total gross to $80 million, which makes it A24's highest-grossing film in North America, according to Variety.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $13.32 million
2. ﻿28 Years Later: The Bone Temple﻿ -- $13 million
3. ﻿Zootopia 2﻿ -- $8.769 million
4. ﻿The Housemaid﻿ -- $8.515 million
5. ﻿Marty Supreme﻿ -- $5.478 million
6. ﻿Primate﻿ -- $5 million
7. ﻿The Lord of the Rights: The Fellowship of the Ring﻿ -- $3.494 million
8. ﻿Greenland 2: Migration﻿ -- $3.365 million
9. ﻿Anaconda﻿ -- $3.2 million
10. ﻿The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants﻿ -- $2.315 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

