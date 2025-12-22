‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ﻿lights up box office with #1 debut

Entertainment News
Josh Johnson
December 22, 2025
Zoe Saldaña stars as Neytiri in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' (20th Century Studios)

We see you, Avatar: Fire and Ash, at the top of the box office.

The third film in James Cameron's epic sci-fi series opens at #1 with an $88 million haul in its debut weekend, Box Office Mojo reports.

While certainly a good start, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a ways to go if it hopes to catch up to its predecessors. The 20th Century Studios franchise has spawned the highest and third-highest grossing films of all time in the original 2009 movie and its 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, respectively.

Coming in second at the weekend box office is the animated Bible adaptation David, which brought in just over $22 million. It was followed by two other new releases: The Housemaid, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, took #3 with $18.95 million, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, notched #4 with $16 million.

The Disney sequel Zootopia 2 added an extra $14.5 million to round out the top five.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $88 million
2. David -- $22.017 million
3. The Housemaid -- $18.95 million
4. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants -- $16 million
5. Zootopia 2 -- $14.5 million
6. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 -- $7.25 million
7. Wicked: For Good -- $4.3 million
8. Marty Supreme -- $875,000
9. Hamnet -- $850,000
10. Now You See Me: Now You Don't -- $600,000

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

