Ayotte Calling On Legislature To Pass Bills

NH Governor Ayotte is calling on state lawmakers to pass minimum sentencing bills for fentanyl possession.

One bill sets a minimum prison term of three-and-a half years behind bars for having 20 grams or more of fentanyl and a seven year minimum for possessing 50 or more grams.

Another measure would put someone behind bars for 15 years for dealing fentanyl that leads to a person’s death.

The House Criminal Justice Committee is expected to vote on these measures next week.