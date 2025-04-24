Ayotte Calling On Legislature To Pass Bills

Ayotte Calling On Legislature To Pass Bills
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 24, 2025

NH  Governor Ayotte is calling on state lawmakers to pass minimum sentencing bills for fentanyl possession.

One bill sets a minimum prison term of three-and-a half years behind bars for having 20 grams or more of fentanyl and a seven year minimum for possessing 50 or more grams.

Another measure would put someone behind bars for 15 years for dealing fentanyl that leads to a person’s death.

The House Criminal Justice Committee is expected to vote on these measures next week.

RELATED ARTICLES

Investigation Underway Into Cause Of Fire

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 24, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Hassan, Shaheen Support Banning Offshore Drilling

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital