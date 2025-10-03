Ayotte May Face GOP Challenger

Ayotte May Face GOP Challenger
October 3, 2025

According to the website “Politico” NH Governor Kelly Ayotte may face a reelection challenge next year from fellow Republican Corey Lewandowski.

The Trump administration is reportedly frustrated by the governor’s refusal to redraw congressional district maps prior to the 2026 mid-term elections to favor Republican candidates.

Yesterday, “Politico” reported that Lewandowski, who maintains a residence in Windham. is considering running for governor.

He is currently a senior advisor at the Department of Homeland Security.

