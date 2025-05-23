Ayotte: NH Never A Sanctuary For Criminals

Ayotte: NH Never A Sanctuary For Criminals
May 23, 2025

Declaring New Hampshire “will never be a sanctuary for criminals” Governor Kelly Ayotte has signed legislation that bans sanctuary cities.

It also supports cooperation between state and local police and federal immigration authorities.

Ayotte said again New Hampshire will not go the way of Massachusetts with its billion-dollar illegal immigration crisis.

The governor said her administration will work every day to keep New Hampshire the safest state in the nation.

