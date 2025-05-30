Ayotte Rejects Hearing For Pamela Smart

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte has rejected the latest request for a sentence reduction hearing from Pamela Smart.

The 57-year-old is serving life in prison for orchestrating the murder of her husband by her teenage student in 1990.

Smart was a 22-year-old high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old boy who later fatally shot her husband. Smart didn’t acknowledge responsibility for the death until last year. She wrote to Ayotte and the governor’s Executive Council this week asking for a hearing.

Ayotte said Thursday she has reviewed the case and decided it is not deserving of a hearing.