Ayotte Renominates Formella For Another Term

Ayotte Renominates Formella For Another Term
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 27, 2025

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte will be renominating state Attorney General John Formella for another four-year term in office today.

Last year, Ayotte wouldn’t say if she’d give Formella a vote of confidence after he was appointed to the position by former Governor Chris Sununu in 2021. But Ayotte now says after careful review, she believes Formella is the right person to be the Granite State’s top law enforcement official.

Formella is expected to win confirmation from the Executive Council.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bar Harbor Among Most Expensive Tourist Spots

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Earthquake In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital