Ayotte Renominates Formella For Another Term

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte will be renominating state Attorney General John Formella for another four-year term in office today.

Last year, Ayotte wouldn’t say if she’d give Formella a vote of confidence after he was appointed to the position by former Governor Chris Sununu in 2021. But Ayotte now says after careful review, she believes Formella is the right person to be the Granite State’s top law enforcement official.

Formella is expected to win confirmation from the Executive Council.