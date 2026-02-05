Ayotte State Of The State

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte is declaring that New Hampshire is strong and prospects for the future are bright.

In her first State of the State address today she describes the Granite State as the envy of New England and a beacon for good governance nationally.

She addressed efforts to recruit jobs from out-of-state, tackling the cost of housing and childcare, access to health care in rural areas and nuclear energy.

She announced new initiatives on childcare, touted a federally-funded new program for expanding rural healthcare and said the state needs a moratorium on new landfills.

She also said she wants a new direction for the Public Utilities Commission to bring down consumer costs.

