Ayotte Supporting Return Of Death Penalty
October 3, 2025

NH Governor Ayotte is in support of reinstating the death penalty in New Hampshire. \

Capital punishment was repealed by the state legislature several years ago, but Republicans are hoping to reverse the decision next year.

The governor says she’d get behind bringing the death penalty back in order to protect law enforcement but would decide only after carefully reviewing any bill that’s passed.

New Hampshire is one of 23 states that don’t have the death penalty.

