B-2 stealth bombers flown into Alaska base ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: Officials

Cindy Smith, Katherine Faulders, and Anne Flaherty, ABC News
August 15, 2025
A view of a B-2 Stealth Bomber flyover attends Preakness 147 hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course, May 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) -- Two B-2 bombers were flown into Alaska's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ahead of Friday's summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to two officials.

The stealth bombers are the same kind used by the U.S. to strike Iran's nuclear sites in June's Operation Midnight Hammer.

The B-2 is considered a symbol of U.S. power, as the bombers can fly around the world nonstop and can carry both conventional and nuclear munitions.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

The high-stakes summit at the Anchorage base comes as the U.S. seeks a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

It marks the first time in a decade that Putin has traveled to the U.S.

One key party who will not be in attendance at Friday's summit is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said Thursday he hopes the summit will lead to a second meeting that would include Zelenskyy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

