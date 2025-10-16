B-52s fly off coast of Venezuela in show of force by Trump

B-52-Bomber in the blue sky. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is an eight-engine long-range bomber of the US Air Force.

(BOSSIER PARISH, La.) -- Three B-52 bombers took off from Barksdale AFB in Louisiana on Wednesday and flew for hours near the coast of Venezuela, according to flight tracking data, in what appears to be a major show of force by President Donald Trump.

The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that has been used in conventional warfare in such places as Iraq and Syria. But it’s also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Trump confirmed on Wednesday that had authorized CIA action in Venezuela because of the flow of migrants and drugs from the country, and indicated his administration is exploring land strikes inside Venezuela.

Asked what's next for his administration's "war" on drug cartels and whether they were considering strikes on land, Trump said they were looking into it.

"Well, I don't want to tell you exactly, but we are certainly looking at land now because we've got the sea very well under control," the president said.

On Tuesday, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a video of another lethal strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela.

Since Sept. 2, Trump has ordered military strikes on at least five boats in the Caribbean Sea that the administration insists, without providing evidence, were carrying drugs to the U.S. The use of lethal of military force against drug boats is unprecedented and raises legal questions. Past administrations have relied on law enforcement to interdict drug shipments.

