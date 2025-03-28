‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Agatha All Along’ win GLAAD Media Awards

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
March 28, 2025
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD

The GLAAD Media Awards took place in Los Angeles Thursday night, honoring notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community.

Among the winners announced onstage were Agatha All Along for outstanding new series, Baby Reindeer for outstanding limited or anthology series, Hacks for outstanding comedy series and 9-1-1: Lonestar for outstanding drama series.

Other winners announced in an offstage video reel included My Old A** for outstanding film - wide theatrical release, Heartstopper for outstanding kids and family programming or film - live action, and Crossing for outstanding film - limited theatrical release.

Cynthia Erivo received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The 36th GLAAD Media Awards will stream on Hulu starting Saturday, April 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Martin Scorsese’s next film and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Ballad of Wallis Island’ stars on their new film, working with Carey Mulligan

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 28, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital