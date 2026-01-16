Bad Bunny is ready to make the world dance in new Super Bowl trailer

CHREntertainment News
Andrea Dresdale
January 16, 2026
Bad Bunny, courtesy of Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny's halftime show will be a global dance party — and everyone's invited.

In a newly released trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show, the artist is seen dancing under a Puerto Rican Flamboyant tree, which is a symbol of the island's pride and identity.

As he dances to his song "BAILE INoLVIDABLE," which means "Unforgettable Dance," he's joined by various partners of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities. The song's lyrics translate to, "No, I can't forget you/ No, I can't erase you/ You taught me to love/ You taught me to dance."

On Instagram, he wrote in Spanish, "On Feb. 8, the world will dance."

A press release from Apple Music describes the trailer as "an open invitation, welcoming the entire world—no matter who you are or where you are from—to join Bad Bunny for his monumental Super Bowl Halftime performance and get excited for the rhythm, unity, and cultural richness that only Bad Bunny can bring to the global stage."

The Super Bowl, which will be held Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California, will also feature Charlie Puth singing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing "America the Beautiful" and Coco Jones performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gracie Abrams to make acting debut in A24 film ‘Please’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 14, 2026
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Tickets for Ariana Grande’s musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ go on sale in May

Andrea Dresdale
Jan. 14, 2026
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital