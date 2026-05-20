Barney Frank, Liberal Congressman And Trailblazer For Gay Rights, Dies.

Barney Frank, Liberal Congressman And Trailblazer For Gay Rights, Dies.
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 20, 2026

Former Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank is dead at the age of 86.

His sister confirmed he died in hospice care in Ogunquit Maine late Tuesday.

He entered hospice there in April with congestive heart failure .

The Democrat was one of the first openly gay members of Congress and represented southern Massachusetts for 32 years.

He retired from Congress in 2012.

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