Barrington Accident Confirmed A Fatality
September 4, 2025

Two people are dead after a crash on Route 125 in Barrington yesterday afternoon.

Barrington police said a 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were killed.

Investigators said a car was trying to turn left when it was rear-ended by another car at the intersection of Route 125 and Newtown Plains Road. This collision pushed the first car into the northbound lane, where it was hit by a commercial vehicle.

Police have not released the names of the two people killed, but said they were from Barrington.

A section of Route 125 near the crash scene was closed for several hours but is open today.

