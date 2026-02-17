Bath Iron Works Employee Gunman In Rhode Island

Bath Iron Works in Maine confirmed today that an employee was the gunman in a deadly shooting during a Rhode Island youth hockey game that left three people dead, including the shooter.

Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito, was identified by Pawtucket police as the shooter in Monday afternoon’s violence at Dennis M. Lynch Arena.

Police said Dorgan, born in 1969, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Pawtucket Police Chief said two others were killed and three people were hospitalized in critical condition.

Goncalves said someone at the arena intervened and attempted to subdue the shooter, helping bring a swift end to the violence.

The shooter had been at the arena to watch a family member’s hockey game.